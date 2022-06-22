Fuel Metal Passivator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fuel Additives is used in heavy fuel oil to control high temperature corrosion and ash fouling of gas turbine hot section components.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fuel Metal Passivator in global, including the following market information:
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fuel Metal Passivator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fuel Metal Passivator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
N,N’ -Diazyll-1, 2-Propylenediamine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fuel Metal Passivator include Lanxess, Baker(GE), Dorf Ketal, Systems Separation, Turbotect, Innospec, Pentol, Martin Marietta and Van Mannekus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fuel Metal Passivator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
N,N’ -Diazyll-1, 2-Propylenediamine
Diethylenetriamine
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Power
Vessel Bunkering
Others
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fuel Metal Passivator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fuel Metal Passivator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fuel Metal Passivator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fuel Metal Passivator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lanxess
Baker(GE)
Dorf Ketal
Systems Separation
Turbotect
Innospec
Pentol
Martin Marietta
Van Mannekus
Magna Group
Turbine-Power-Cleaner
Conntect
Osian Marine Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fuel Metal Passivator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fuel Metal Passivator Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fuel Metal Passivator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fuel Metal Passivator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fuel Metal Passivator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fuel Metal Passivator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Metal Passivator Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fuel Metal Passivator Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Metal Passivator Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
