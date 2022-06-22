Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity(GC)%Above 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials include Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, Shinko Organic Chemical, Dynamic INTL, Jiangsu Hualun and Baichuan Stock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity(GC)%Above 99.5%

Purity(GC)%Above 99.9%

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Production Solvents

Cleaning Solvents

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Shinko Organic Chemical

Dynamic INTL

Jiangsu Hualun

Baichuan Stock

Yida

Ruijia Chemistry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propylen

