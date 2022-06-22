Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity(GC)%Above 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials include Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemical, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, Shinko Organic Chemical, Dynamic INTL, Jiangsu Hualun and Baichuan Stock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity(GC)%Above 99.5%
Purity(GC)%Above 99.9%
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Production Solvents
Cleaning Solvents
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
Shell Chemicals
LyondellBasell
Eastman Chemical
KH Neochem Co., Ltd
Shinko Organic Chemical
Dynamic INTL
Jiangsu Hualun
Baichuan Stock
Yida
Ruijia Chemistry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Propylen
