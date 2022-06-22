Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Road surface marking is any kind of device or material that is used on a road surface in order to convey official information. They can also be applied in other facilities used by vehicles to mark parking spaces or designate areas for other uses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Marking Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermoplastic Marking Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Marking Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Base Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Marking Paint include 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint, Hempel, Geveko Markings, PPG Industries and Asian Paints PPG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Marking Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Base Material

Epoxy Base Material

Chlorinated Rubber Base Material

Other

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Others

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Marking Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Marking Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Marking Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermoplastic Marking Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

Nippon Paint

Ennis Flint

Hempel

Geveko Markings

PPG Industries

Asian Paints PPG

SealMaster

Reda National

LANINO

TATU

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Marking Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Marking Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Marking Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Marking Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Marking Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

