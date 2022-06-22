Railcar Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Railcar Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Railcar Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Railcar Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Railcar Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Railcar Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tank Cars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Railcar Coatings include PPG Industries, AkzoNobel N.V., Hempel USA, Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Corporation and Axalta Coating Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Railcar Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Railcar Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Railcar Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tank Cars
Boxcars
Hopper
Other
Global Railcar Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Railcar Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Anti-Corrosion
Anti-Abrasion
Other
Global Railcar Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Railcar Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Railcar Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Railcar Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Railcar Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Railcar Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
AkzoNobel N.V.
Hempel USA
Sherwin-Williams Company
Valspar Corporation
Axalta Coating Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Railcar Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Railcar Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Railcar Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Railcar Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Railcar Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Railcar Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Railcar Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Railcar Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Railcar Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Railcar Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Railcar Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Railcar Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Railcar Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railcar Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Railcar Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railcar Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Railcar Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
