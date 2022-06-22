Global Agricultural Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Agricultural Lighting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LED Lighting

Halogen Lighting

Fluorescent Lighting

HPS Lighting

Others

Segment by Application

Growing Seedlings

Flower & Bonsai

Marijuana

Fruit

Vegetables

Others

By Company

Signify

GE

Osram

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Gavita

Hubbell Lighting

Kessil

Cree

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Fionia Lighting

Valoya

Heliospectra AB

Cidly

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Shenzhen Lianhao

Kougin

Shanghai Heming Lighting Co. Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

