Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The wheels are generally made from a composite material consisting of coarse-particle aggregate pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix (called the bond in grinding wheel terminology) to form a solid, circular shape.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels in global, including the following market information:
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceramic Grinding Wheel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels include 3M, Mirka, Noritake, Saint-Gobain, Kure Grinding Wheel, Camel Grinding Wheels, Tyrolit Group, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels and DSA Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ceramic Grinding Wheel
Ceramic Super Hard Grinding Wheel
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transport Industry
Construction
Bearing & Machinery
Steel Industry
Other
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Mirka
Noritake
Saint-Gobain
Kure Grinding Wheel
Camel Grinding Wheels
Tyrolit Group
SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels
DSA Products
Andre Abrasive
DK Holdings
Elka
Keihin Kogyosho
Northern Grinding Wheels
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels Compani
