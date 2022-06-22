Aerospace Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The so-called foaming agent is the substance that makes the object material into holes [1]. It can be divided into chemical foaming agent, physical foaming agent and surfactant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aerospace Foams companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Foams market was valued at 3764.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5089 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Foams include Aerofoam Industries, Armacell International, BASF, Boyd Corporation, ERG Materials and Aerospace and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aerospace Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Foam

Phenolic Foaming Material

Metal Foam

Silicon Carbide Foam Material

Global Aerospace Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Defence

Other

Global Aerospace Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aerospace Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aerospace Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aerofoam Industries

Armacell International

BASF

Boyd Corporation

ERG Materials and Aerospace

Evonik Industries

