Aerospace Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The so-called foaming agent is the substance that makes the object material into holes [1]. It can be divided into chemical foaming agent, physical foaming agent and surfactant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Foams in global, including the following market information:
Global Aerospace Foams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aerospace Foams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aerospace Foams companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aerospace Foams market was valued at 3764.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5089 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Foams include Aerofoam Industries, Armacell International, BASF, Boyd Corporation, ERG Materials and Aerospace and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aerospace Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace Foams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aerospace Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyurethane Foam
Phenolic Foaming Material
Metal Foam
Silicon Carbide Foam Material
Global Aerospace Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aerospace Foams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aviation
Defence
Other
Global Aerospace Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aerospace Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aerospace Foams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aerospace Foams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aerospace Foams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aerospace Foams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aerofoam Industries
Armacell International
BASF
Boyd Corporation
ERG Materials and Aerospace
Evonik Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace Foams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace Foams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace Foams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace Foams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace Foams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Foams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace Foams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace Foams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace Foams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace Foams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace Foams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Foams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Foams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Foams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerospace Foams Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Foams Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aerospace Foams Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyurethane
