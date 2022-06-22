Polyalkylene Glycols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyalkylene glycols (PAGs) are used in a wide variety of end-use markets; this report concentrates on nonurethane applications, which include markets for lubricants (including functional fluids), personal care products and pharmaceuticals, concrete admixtures, surfactants, and chemical intermediates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyalkylene Glycols in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyalkylene Glycols companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyalkylene Glycols market was valued at 2158.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3313.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Glycol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyalkylene Glycols include DuPont, BASF, Ineos Group, Clariant, Huntsman International, Idemitsu Kosan, Akzonobel, Exxon Mobil and Croda International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyalkylene Glycols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene Glycol
Polypropylene Glycol
Others
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lubricants
Surface Active Agents
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care
Others
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyalkylene Glycols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyalkylene Glycols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyalkylene Glycols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyalkylene Glycols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
BASF
Ineos Group
Clariant
Huntsman International
Idemitsu Kosan
Akzonobel
Exxon Mobil
Croda International
PAN Asia Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyalkylene Glycols Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyalkylene Glycols Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyalkylene Glycols Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyalkylene Glycols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyalkylene Glycols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyalkylene Glycols Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyalkylene Glycols Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyalkylene Glycols Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyalkylene Glycols Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
