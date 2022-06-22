Metal Grinding Wheel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The grinding wheel is also known as the consolidated grinding tool. The grinding wheel is a consolidated grinding tool which is formed into a certain shape by the binding agent and has a certain strength.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Grinding Wheel in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Metal Grinding Wheel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Grinding Wheel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Al2O3 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Grinding Wheel include 3M, Kuretoishi, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid, Tyrolit Group, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels, DSA Products, Andre Abrasive, DK Holdings and Elka. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Grinding Wheel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Al2O3 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel
SiC Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel
Others
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal
Stones
Steel
Others
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Kuretoishi
Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid
Tyrolit Group
SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels
DSA Products
Andre Abrasive
DK Holdings
Elka
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Grinding Wheel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Grinding Wheel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Grinding Wheel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Grinding Wheel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Grinding Wheel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Grinding Wheel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Grinding Wheel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Grinding Wheel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/