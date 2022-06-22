Metal Grinding Wheel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The grinding wheel is also known as the consolidated grinding tool. The grinding wheel is a consolidated grinding tool which is formed into a certain shape by the binding agent and has a certain strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Grinding Wheel in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Metal Grinding Wheel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Grinding Wheel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Al2O3 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Grinding Wheel include 3M, Kuretoishi, Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid, Tyrolit Group, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels, DSA Products, Andre Abrasive, DK Holdings and Elka. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Grinding Wheel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Al2O3 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

SiC Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

Others

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal

Stones

Steel

Others

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Metal Grinding Wheel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Kuretoishi

Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid

Tyrolit Group

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels

DSA Products

Andre Abrasive

DK Holdings

Elka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Grinding Wheel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Grinding Wheel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Grinding Wheel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Grinding Wheel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Grinding Wheel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Grinding Wheel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Grinding Wheel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Grinding Wheel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Grinding Wheel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

