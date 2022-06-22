Peanut Seed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Peanut Seed in global, including the following market information:
Global Peanut Seed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Peanut Seed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Peanut Seed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Peanut Seed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GMO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Peanut Seed include Syngenta, Monsanto, Yuyan Seed and OSC Seeds, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Peanut Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Peanut Seed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Peanut Seed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
GMO
Non-GMO
Global Peanut Seed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Peanut Seed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Scientific Research
Farm
Others
Global Peanut Seed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Peanut Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Peanut Seed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Peanut Seed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Peanut Seed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Peanut Seed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Syngenta
Monsanto
Yuyan Seed
OSC Seeds
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Peanut Seed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Peanut Seed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Peanut Seed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Peanut Seed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Peanut Seed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Peanut Seed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Peanut Seed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Peanut Seed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Peanut Seed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Peanut Seed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Peanut Seed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peanut Seed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Peanut Seed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peanut Seed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peanut Seed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peanut Seed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Peanut Seed Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 GMO
4.1.3 Non-GMO
4.2 By Type – Global Peanut Seed Revenue & Foreca
