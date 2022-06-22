Carbide Milling Cutter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbide Milling Cutter in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Carbide Milling Cutter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbide Milling Cutter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tungsten Carbide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbide Milling Cutter include DIXI Polytool, Euroboor BV, FRAISA, Friedrich Gloor AG, HITACHI TOOL, Minicut International, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, ALESA and Arno, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbide Milling Cutter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tungsten Carbide

Cobalt

Other

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Auto Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Equipment Manufacturing

Other

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Carbide Milling Cutter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbide Milling Cutter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbide Milling Cutter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbide Milling Cutter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Carbide Milling Cutter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIXI Polytool

Euroboor BV

FRAISA

Friedrich Gloor AG

HITACHI TOOL

Minicut International

Advent Tool & Manufacturing

ALESA

Arno

ATA Group

B.g. Bertuletti

Biltks Makina

CERATIZIT

