Cold Rolled Plate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The coating plate is also called color coating plate, also called organic coating plate or precoated steel plate. It is made by coating or laminating various organic coating or plastic film on the surface with metal coil as the base material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Rolled Plate in global, including the following market information:
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Cold Rolled Plate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cold Rolled Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spiral Weld Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cold Rolled Plate include Meever, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, Valiant Steel, ESC Group, EVRAZ North America, TMK IPSCO, Zekelman Industries and Northwest Pipe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cold Rolled Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spiral Weld Pipe
Electric Resistance Weld
Double Submerged Arc Weld
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ports/Harbors
Urban Civil Engineering
Bridges
Other
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cold Rolled Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cold Rolled Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cold Rolled Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Cold Rolled Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Meever
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
JFE
Valiant Steel
ESC Group
EVRAZ North America
TMK IPSCO
Zekelman Industries
Northwest Pipe
U.S. Steel
Welpun Tubular
American Steel Pipe
Tenaris
Trinity
Vallourec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Rolled Plate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold Rolled Plate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cold Rolled Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cold Rolled Plate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold Rolled Plate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold Rolled Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold Rolled Plate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cold Rolled Plate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cold Rolled Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Rolled Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Rolled Plate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Rolled Plate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Rolled Plate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Rolled Plate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/