Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stainless steel bellows, as a kind of flexible pressure-resistant pipe, are installed in the liquid conveying system to compensate the mutual displacement of the pipe or machine and equipment connecting end, absorb vibration energy, and play the role of vibration reduction and sound elimination.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flange Connection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe include Ameriflex, Bellowstech, Bellows Technology, Arcflex, Duraflex, Stourflex, United Flexible, CanDoTech Consulting and MW Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flange Connection
Welding
Screw Connection
Others
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
HVAC
Aerospace
Architecture
Water Treatment
Others
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ameriflex
Bellowstech
Bellows Technology
Arcflex
Duraflex
Stourflex
United Flexible
CanDoTech Consulting
MW Industries
Oakridge Bellows
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Corrugated Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stainless Steel Corrugat
