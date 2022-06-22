Specialty Coatings and Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Coatings and Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Specialty Coatings and Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Coatings and Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silica Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Coatings and Materials include PPG, Huber Engineered Materials, RJ Lee Group, Evonik, DowDuPont, Sunanda, Grant, Entegris and Polyone. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Coatings and Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silica Products
Teslin Substrate
Optical Monomers and Coatings
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical
Automobile
Civil Infrastructure
Other
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Coatings and Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Coatings and Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Specialty Coatings and Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Specialty Coatings and Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG
Huber Engineered Materials
RJ Lee Group
Evonik
DowDuPont
Sunanda
Grant
Entegris
Polyone
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Coatings and Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Coatings and Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Coatings and Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Coatings and Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Coatings and Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty
