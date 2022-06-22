Heat Resistance Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Resistance Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Heat Resistance Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Resistance Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tempered Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Resistance Glass include GrayGlass Company, Stoves, Tate-Jones, Swift Glass Company, Newport Industrial Glass, Gillinder Brothers, Jeannette Specialty Glass, Bond Optics and MacPherson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heat Resistance Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tempered Glass

Pyrex Glass

Pyroceram Glass

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

The Oil Industry

Power Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Resistance Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Resistance Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Resistance Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Resistance Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Heat Resistance Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GrayGlass Company

Stoves

Tate-Jones

Swift Glass Company

Newport Industrial Glass

Gillinder Brothers

Jeannette Specialty Glass

Bond Optics

MacPherson

S.A. Bendheim

SCHOTT

JSG

CE Glass Industries

Agha Glass

PyroCeram

