Stretch Blow Molding PET Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stretch Blow Molding PET in global, including the following market information:

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Stretch Blow Molding PET companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stretch Blow Molding PET market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Stage Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stretch Blow Molding PET include Indorama Ventures(TH), DAK Americas(US), M&G Chemicals(CA), Far Eastern New Century(TW), JBF(IN), OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM), Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN), Lotte Chemical(KR) and SABIC(SA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stretch Blow Molding PET manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Stage Process

Two-Stage Process

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyester Fiber

Container

Film Products

Other

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stretch Blow Molding PET revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stretch Blow Molding PET revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stretch Blow Molding PET sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Stretch Blow Molding PET sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indorama Ventures(TH)

DAK Americas(US)

M&G Chemicals(CA)

Far Eastern New Century(TW)

JBF(IN)

OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

Lotte Chemical(KR)

SABIC(SA)

Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

Petroquimica Suape(BR)

KoKsan(TR)

EIPET(EG)

Selenis(PT)

NEO GROUP(LT)

Polief(RU)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stretch Blow Molding PET Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stretch Blow Molding PET Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stretch Blow Molding PET Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stretch Blow Molding PET Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stretch Blow Molding PET Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stretch Blow Molding PET Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stretch Blow Molding PET Companies

