Alnico Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alnico in global, including the following market information:
Global Alnico Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alnico Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Alnico companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alnico market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sintered AlNiCo Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alnico include Adams Magnetic Products, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Dexter Magnetic Technologies and Tengam Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alnico manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alnico Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alnico Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sintered AlNiCo
Cast AlNiCo
Global Alnico Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alnico Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Electronics
Power Generation
Others
Global Alnico Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alnico Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alnico revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alnico revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alnico sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Alnico sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Adams Magnetic Products
Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Dexter Magnetic Technologies
Tengam Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alnico Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alnico Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alnico Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alnico Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alnico Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alnico Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alnico Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alnico Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alnico Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alnico Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alnico Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alnico Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alnico Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alnico Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alnico Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alnico Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alnico Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sintered AlNiCo
4.1.3 Cast AlNiCo
4.2 By Type – Global Alnico Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Alnico Revenue, 2017-2022
