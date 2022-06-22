Automotive Chrome Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Chrome in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Chrome Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Chrome Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Chrome companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Chrome market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Body Side Mounding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Chrome include HELLA KGaA Hueck, Thule Group AB, Lund International, Covercraft Industries, Pep Boys – Manny, Moe & Jack, O’Reilly Automotive, S. Auto Parts Network and Mont Blanc Industri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Chrome manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Chrome Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Chrome Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Body Side Mounding
Grille Covers
Door Handle Covers
Fog Lamp Overlays & Rings
Fuel Tank Door Covers
Global Automotive Chrome Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Chrome Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Chrome Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Chrome Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Chrome revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Chrome revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Chrome sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive Chrome sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HELLA KGaA Hueck
Thule Group AB
Lund International
Covercraft Industries
Pep Boys – Manny
Moe & Jack
O’Reilly Automotive
S. Auto Parts Network
Mont Blanc Industri
Cooper Standard
Toyoda Gosei
Hutchinson
Henniges
Nishikawa Rubber
SaarGummi
Minth Group
Kinugaw
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Chrome Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Chrome Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Chrome Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Chrome Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Chrome Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Chrome Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Chrome Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Chrome Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Chrome Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Chrome Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Chrome Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Chrome Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Chrome Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Chrome Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Chrome Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Chrome Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive Chrome Market Size Markets, 2021 &
