3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 3D Handheld Laser Scanner market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Blue Laser

Red Laser

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospce

Consutruction

Health Care

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Trimble

Faro Technologies

AMETEK(Creaform)

Leica (Hexagon)

Carl Zeiss

Nikon Metrology

Artec 3D

Shining 3D

Occipital (Paracosm)

Mantis Vision

Scantech

Chishine 3D

Holon 3D

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 3D Handheld Laser Scanner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Handheld Laser Scanner with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Handheld Laser Scanner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 3D Handheld Laser Scanner companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Product Introduction

1.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Dynamics

1.5.1 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Industry Trends

1.5.2 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Drivers

1.5.3 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Challenges

1.5.4 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Blue Laser

2.1.2 Red Laser

2.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Aerospce

3.1.3 Consutruction

3.1.4 Health Care

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 3D Handheld Laser Scanner in 2021

4.2.3 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trimble

7.1.1 Trimble Corporation Information

7.1.2 Trimble Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Trimble 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Trimble 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.1.5 Trimble Recent Development

7.2 Faro Technologies

7.2.1 Faro Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Faro Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Faro Technologies 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Faro Technologies 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.2.5 Faro Technologies Recent Development

7.3 AMETEK(Creaform)

7.3.1 AMETEK(Creaform) Corporation Information

7.3.2 AMETEK(Creaform) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AMETEK(Creaform) 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AMETEK(Creaform) 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.3.5 AMETEK(Creaform) Recent Development

7.4 Leica (Hexagon)

7.4.1 Leica (Hexagon) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Leica (Hexagon) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Leica (Hexagon) 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Leica (Hexagon) 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.4.5 Leica (Hexagon) Recent Development

7.5 Carl Zeiss

7.5.1 Carl Zeiss Corporation Information

7.5.2 Carl Zeiss Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Carl Zeiss 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Carl Zeiss 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.5.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

7.6 Nikon Metrology

7.6.1 Nikon Metrology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nikon Metrology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nikon Metrology 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nikon Metrology 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.6.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Development

7.7 Artec 3D

7.7.1 Artec 3D Corporation Information

7.7.2 Artec 3D Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Artec 3D 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Artec 3D 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.7.5 Artec 3D Recent Development

7.8 Shining 3D

7.8.1 Shining 3D Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shining 3D Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shining 3D 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shining 3D 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.8.5 Shining 3D Recent Development

7.9 Occipital (Paracosm)

7.9.1 Occipital (Paracosm) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Occipital (Paracosm) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Occipital (Paracosm) 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Occipital (Paracosm) 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.9.5 Occipital (Paracosm) Recent Development

7.10 Mantis Vision

7.10.1 Mantis Vision Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mantis Vision Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mantis Vision 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mantis Vision 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.10.5 Mantis Vision Recent Development

7.11 Scantech

7.11.1 Scantech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Scantech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Scantech 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Scantech 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Products Offered

7.11.5 Scantech Recent Development

7.12 Chishine 3D

7.12.1 Chishine 3D Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chishine 3D Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chishine 3D 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chishine 3D Products Offered

7.12.5 Chishine 3D Recent Development

7.13 Holon 3D

7.13.1 Holon 3D Corporation Information

7.13.2 Holon 3D Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Holon 3D 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Holon 3D Products Offered

7.13.5 Holon 3D Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Distributors

8.3 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Production Mode & Process

8.4 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Sales Channels

8.4.2 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Distributors

8.5 3D Handheld Laser Scanner Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

