Filament Yarns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filament Yarns in global, including the following market information:

Global Filament Yarns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Filament Yarns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Filament Yarns companies in 2021 (%)

The global Filament Yarns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Viscose Filament Yarns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Filament Yarns include Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber, Jilin Chemical Fiber, Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Indian rayon, Century rayon(IN), Hubei Golden Ring and ENKA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Filament Yarns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Filament Yarns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Viscose Filament Yarns

Spandex Filament Yarns

Others

Global Filament Yarns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Over Coating

Fancy Suiting

Bedding Article

Tyre Fabrics

Others

Global Filament Yarns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Filament Yarns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Filament Yarns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Filament Yarns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Filament Yarns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber

Yibin Grace Group

Swan Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Indian rayon

Century rayon(IN)

Hubei Golden Ring

ENKA

Glanzstoff Industries

CHTC Helon

Zhonghui Fiber

Dandong Chemical Fiber

Kesoram Rayon

Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan

Hunan Heli Fiber

Abirami textiles

Threefold Export Combines

Sniace Group

Rahul rayon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Filament Yarns Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Filament Yarns Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Filament Yarns Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Filament Yarns Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Filament Yarns Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Filament Yarns Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Filament Yarns Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Filament Yarns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filament Yarns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Filament Yarns Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filament Yarns Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filament Yarns Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filament Yarns Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Filament Yarns Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Viscose Filament Yarns

