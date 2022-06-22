Filament Yarns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Filament Yarns in global, including the following market information:
Global Filament Yarns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Filament Yarns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Filament Yarns companies in 2021 (%)
The global Filament Yarns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Viscose Filament Yarns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Filament Yarns include Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber, Jilin Chemical Fiber, Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Indian rayon, Century rayon(IN), Hubei Golden Ring and ENKA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Filament Yarns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Filament Yarns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Viscose Filament Yarns
Spandex Filament Yarns
Others
Global Filament Yarns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Over Coating
Fancy Suiting
Bedding Article
Tyre Fabrics
Others
Global Filament Yarns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Filament Yarns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Filament Yarns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Filament Yarns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Filament Yarns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber
Yibin Grace Group
Swan Fiber
Jilin Chemical Fiber
Nanjing Chemical Fiber
Indian rayon
Century rayon(IN)
Hubei Golden Ring
ENKA
Glanzstoff Industries
CHTC Helon
Zhonghui Fiber
Dandong Chemical Fiber
Kesoram Rayon
Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan
Hunan Heli Fiber
Abirami textiles
Threefold Export Combines
Sniace Group
Rahul rayon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Filament Yarns Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Filament Yarns Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Filament Yarns Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Filament Yarns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Filament Yarns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Filament Yarns Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Filament Yarns Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Filament Yarns Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Filament Yarns Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Filament Yarns Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Filament Yarns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filament Yarns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Filament Yarns Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filament Yarns Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filament Yarns Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filament Yarns Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Filament Yarns Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Viscose Filament Yarns
