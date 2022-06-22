Wall Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wall Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Wall Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wall Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Wall Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wall Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent Type Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wall Coating include Sika, Akzonobel, National Coatings, Lapolla Industries, Tremco Sealants, Tremco Incorporated, ASTEC, 3M and Nippon and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wall Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wall Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent Type Coating
Emulsion Type Coating
Inorganic Polymer Coating
Global Wall Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Walls
Roofs
Others
Global Wall Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wall Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wall Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wall Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Wall Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika
Akzonobel
National Coatings
Lapolla Industries
Tremco Sealants
Tremco Incorporated
ASTEC
3M
Nippon
Dow Construction Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wall Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wall Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wall Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wall Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wall Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wall Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wall Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wall Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wall Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wall Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wall Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wall Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wall Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wall Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wall Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Solvent Type Coating
4.1.3 Emulsion Type Coating
