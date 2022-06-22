Mineral Waxes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Waxes in global, including the following market information:

Global Mineral Waxes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mineral Waxes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Mineral Waxes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mineral Waxes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Peat waxes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mineral Waxes include ROMONTA, VOLPKER, Clariant, IGI, Strahl & Pitsch, Frank B. Ross, Koster-wax, Poth Hille and M/S Bhakti Petrochem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mineral Waxes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mineral Waxes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Peat waxes

Ozocerite

Montan wax

Ceresin waxes

Global Mineral Waxes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Waxes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Paper

Electronics

Santific Research

Mining

Others

Global Mineral Waxes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Waxes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mineral Waxes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mineral Waxes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mineral Waxes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mineral Waxes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ROMONTA

VOLPKER

Clariant

IGI

Strahl & Pitsch

Frank B. Ross

Koster-wax

Poth Hille

M/S Bhakti Petrochem

Yunphos

Yunan Shangcheng Biotechnology

Senlin Laye

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mineral Waxes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mineral Waxes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mineral Waxes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mineral Waxes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mineral Waxes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mineral Waxes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mineral Waxes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mineral Waxes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mineral Waxes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mineral Waxes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mineral Waxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral Waxes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral Waxes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Waxes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral Waxes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Waxes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mineral Waxes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Peat waxes

4.1.3 Ozocerite

4.

