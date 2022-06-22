Cutting Fluid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cutting Fluid in global, including the following market information:
Global Cutting Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cutting Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cutting Fluid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cutting Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cooling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cutting Fluid include GFCL, BP, Fuchs, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Yushiro Chemical, Quaker, Blaser, Blaser and Idemitsu Kosan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cutting Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cutting Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cutting Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cooling
Lubrication
Global Cutting Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cutting Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Manufacturing
Precision Machinery
Electrical Equipment
Metal Products
Others
Global Cutting Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cutting Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cutting Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cutting Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cutting Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cutting Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GFCL
BP
Fuchs
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Yushiro Chemical
Quaker
Blaser
Idemitsu Kosan
COSMO Oil
Master
JX NIPPON
Petrofer
KYODO YUSHI
Indian Oil
Total
Milacron
The Lubrizol Corporation
Valvoline
Chevron
LUKOIL
APAR
N.S Lubricants
HPCL
SINOPEC
Talent
GMERI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cutting Fluid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cutting Fluid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cutting Fluid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cutting Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cutting Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cutting Fluid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cutting Fluid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cutting Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cutting Fluid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cutting Fluid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cutting Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cutting Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cutting Fluid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cutting Fluid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cutting Fluid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cutting Fluid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cutting Fluid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cooling
4.1.3 Lubrication
4.2 By
