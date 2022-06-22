Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Laser

Structure Light

Segment by Application

Reverse Engineering

Quality Control

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

AMETEK(Creaform)

Carl Zeiss

Nikon Metrology

Polyga

API Metrology

Shining 3D

Scantech

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Product Introduction

1.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Industry Trends

1.5.2 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Drivers

1.5.3 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Challenges

1.5.4 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Laser

2.1.2 Structure Light

2.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Reverse Engineering

3.1.2 Quality Control

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner in 2021

4.2.3 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AMETEK(Creaform)

7.1.1 AMETEK(Creaform) Corporation Information

7.1.2 AMETEK(Creaform) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AMETEK(Creaform) Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AMETEK(Creaform) Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.1.5 AMETEK(Creaform) Recent Development

7.2 Carl Zeiss

7.2.1 Carl Zeiss Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carl Zeiss Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Carl Zeiss Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Carl Zeiss Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.2.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

7.3 Nikon Metrology

7.3.1 Nikon Metrology Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nikon Metrology Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nikon Metrology Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nikon Metrology Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.3.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Development

7.4 Polyga

7.4.1 Polyga Corporation Information

7.4.2 Polyga Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Polyga Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Polyga Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.4.5 Polyga Recent Development

7.5 API Metrology

7.5.1 API Metrology Corporation Information

7.5.2 API Metrology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 API Metrology Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 API Metrology Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.5.5 API Metrology Recent Development

7.6 Shining 3D

7.6.1 Shining 3D Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shining 3D Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shining 3D Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shining 3D Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.6.5 Shining 3D Recent Development

7.7 Scantech

7.7.1 Scantech Corporation Information

7.7.2 Scantech Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Scantech Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Scantech Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.7.5 Scantech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Distributors

8.3 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Production Mode & Process

8.4 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Sales Channels

8.4.2 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Distributors

8.5 Handheld Metrology Grade 3D Scanner Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

