Industrial Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Industrial Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Flooring market was valued at 4748 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6186.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Flooring include Bonie, Flowcrete, Sika, Elgood Industrial Flooring, Fosroc, 3M, BASF, Resdev and Summit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Industrial Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Flooring
Wood Flooring
Stone Flooring
Others
Global Industrial Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Industrial Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor
Outdoor
Global Industrial Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Industrial Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Industrial Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bonie
Flowcrete
Sika
Elgood Industrial Flooring
Fosroc
3M
BASF
Resdev
Summit
IFI Floorings
SSC Industrial Flooring
Veitchi Grou
THE IRL GROUP
Premier Industrial Flooring
Armstrong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Fl
