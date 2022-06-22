Industrial Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Industrial Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Flooring market was valued at 4748 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6186.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Flooring include Bonie, Flowcrete, Sika, Elgood Industrial Flooring, Fosroc, 3M, BASF, Resdev and Summit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Industrial Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Flooring

Wood Flooring

Stone Flooring

Others

Global Industrial Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Industrial Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Industrial Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Industrial Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Industrial Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bonie

Flowcrete

Sika

Elgood Industrial Flooring

Fosroc

3M

BASF

Resdev

Summit

IFI Floorings

SSC Industrial Flooring

Veitchi Grou

THE IRL GROUP

Premier Industrial Flooring

Armstrong

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Flooring Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Fl

