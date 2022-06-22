Commercial Rubber Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Rubber Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Commercial Rubber Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Rubber Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Rubber Flooring include Hanwha, LG Hausys, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Flowcrete, James Halstead, Nora, Milliken Floor Covering, Novalis Innovative Flooring and Tajima, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Rubber Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare

Education

Leisure & Hospitality

Retail

Commercial Buildings

Public Buildings

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hanwha

LG Hausys

China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Flowcrete

James Halstead

Nora

Milliken Floor Covering

Novalis Innovative Flooring

Tajima

Tkflor

NOX Corporation

TOLI Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Rubber Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Rubber Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Rubber Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercia

