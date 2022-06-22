Commercial Rubber Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Rubber Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Commercial Rubber Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Rubber Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Rubber Flooring include Hanwha, LG Hausys, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Flowcrete, James Halstead, Nora, Milliken Floor Covering, Novalis Innovative Flooring and Tajima, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Rubber Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Healthcare
Education
Leisure & Hospitality
Retail
Commercial Buildings
Public Buildings
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Commercial Rubber Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hanwha
LG Hausys
China National Building Material Co. Ltd.
Flowcrete
James Halstead
Nora
Milliken Floor Covering
Novalis Innovative Flooring
Tajima
Tkflor
NOX Corporation
TOLI Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Rubber Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Rubber Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Rubber Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Rubber Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Rubber Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Rubber Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercia
