Gym Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gym Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Gym Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gym Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Gym Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gym Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Sports Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gym Flooring include LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Forbo, Polyflor?James Halstead?, Bonie, Takiron and HANWHA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gym Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gym Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Gym Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Sports Flooring
Wood Sports Flooring
Global Gym Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Gym Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Gym Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Gym Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gym Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gym Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gym Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Gym Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG Hausys
Armstrong
Gerflor
Targett
Forbo
Polyflor?James Halstead?
Bonie
Takiron
HANWHA
Liberty
Mohawk (including IVC)
Horner
Robbins
Connor
Aacer Flooring
Mannington Flooring
Kentwood Floors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gym Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gym Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gym Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gym Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gym Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gym Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gym Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gym Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gym Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gym Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gym Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gym Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gym Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gym Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gym Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gym Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PVC Sports Flooring
4.1.3 Wood Sports Flooring
4.2
