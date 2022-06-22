Non Slip Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non Slip Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Non Slip Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non Slip Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Non Slip Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non Slip Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non Slip Flooring include LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Forbo, Polyflor?James Halstead?, Bonie, Takiron and HANWHA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non Slip Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non Slip Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Non Slip Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Flooring
Wood Flooring
Metal Flooring
Others
Global Non Slip Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Non Slip Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Non Slip Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Non Slip Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non Slip Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non Slip Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non Slip Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Non Slip Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG Hausys
Armstrong
Gerflor
Targett
Forbo
Polyflor?James Halstead?
Bonie
Takiron
HANWHA
Liberty
Mohawk (including IVC)
Horner
Robbins
Connor
Aacer Flooring
Mannington Flooring
Kentwood Floors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non Slip Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non Slip Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non Slip Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non Slip Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non Slip Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non Slip Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non Slip Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non Slip Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non Slip Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non Slip Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non Slip Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non Slip Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non Slip Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non Slip Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non Slip Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Non Slip Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 &
