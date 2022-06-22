Uncategorized

Safety Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Safety Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Safety Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Safety Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Safety Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Safety Flooring include LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Forbo, Polyflor?James Halstead?, Bonie, Takiron and HANWHA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Safety Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Safety Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Safety Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Flooring

Wood Flooring

Metal Flooring

Others

Global Safety Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Safety Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Safety Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Safety Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Safety Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Safety Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Safety Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Safety Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Hausys

Armstrong

Gerflor

Targett

Forbo

Polyflor?James Halstead?

Bonie

Takiron

HANWHA

Liberty

Mohawk (including IVC)

Horner

Robbins

Connor

Aacer Flooring

Mannington Flooring

Kentwood Floors

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Safety Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Safety Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Safety Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Safety Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Safety Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Safety Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Safety Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Safety Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Safety Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Safety Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Safety Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PVC Flooring

