Safety Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Safety Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Safety Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Safety Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Safety Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Flooring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Safety Flooring include LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Forbo, Polyflor?James Halstead?, Bonie, Takiron and HANWHA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Safety Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Safety Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Safety Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVC Flooring
Wood Flooring
Metal Flooring
Others
Global Safety Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Safety Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Safety Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Safety Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Safety Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Safety Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Safety Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Safety Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG Hausys
Armstrong
Gerflor
Targett
Forbo
Polyflor?James Halstead?
Bonie
Takiron
HANWHA
Liberty
Mohawk (including IVC)
Horner
Robbins
Connor
Aacer Flooring
Mannington Flooring
Kentwood Floors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Safety Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Safety Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Safety Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Safety Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Safety Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Safety Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Safety Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Safety Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Safety Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Safety Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Safety Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Flooring Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PVC Flooring
