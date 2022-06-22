ABS Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ABS Alloy in global, including the following market information:
Global ABS Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ABS Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five ABS Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global ABS Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ABS/PC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ABS Alloy include Lotte, Chimei, Bayer, GE, LG Chem, BASF, Polymer Technology & Services, Cheil Industries and Kumho Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ABS Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ABS Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ABS Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ABS/PC
ABS/PET
Others
Global ABS Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ABS Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Architectural
Others
Global ABS Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global ABS Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ABS Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ABS Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ABS Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies ABS Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lotte
Chimei
Bayer
GE
LG Chem
BASF
Polymer Technology & Services
Cheil Industries
Kumho Petrochemical
Technopolymer
A&L
Enichem
Sumitomo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ABS Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ABS Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ABS Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ABS Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ABS Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ABS Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ABS Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ABS Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ABS Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ABS Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ABS Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ABS Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ABS Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ABS Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS Alloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ABS Alloy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 ABS/PC
4.1.3 ABS/PET
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global ABS Alloy Revenue & Forecasts
