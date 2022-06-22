Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

VA (Approximately up to 4%) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer include DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel), Eastman Chemical, Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell), Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech), Honeywell(A-C), Huntsman Corporation, ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO), Innospec(FLEXAREN) and LATI(LATISTAT), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

VA (Approximately up to 4%)

VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

VA (Greater than 40%)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hot melt adhesives

Biomedical Engineering

Equipment for Various Sports

Coatings Formulation

Film and Sheet, Injection Molding

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel)

Eastman Chemical

Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)

Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)

Honeywell(A-C)

Huntsman Corporation

ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO)

Innospec(FLEXAREN)

LATI(LATISTAT)

LG Chemical(SEETEC)

LyondellBasell(Lupolen)

Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva)

Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex)

Polyram(BondyRam)

Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC)

Silon(Tabond)

Teknor Apex Company(Telcar)

Total Atofina(EVA)

Bamberger Polymer

Celanese Corporation(Ateva)

A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS)

Addcomp(ADD-MAX)

Arkema Group(Evatane)

Armacell(OleTex)

Borealis(Low Sulfur)

Bostik

Braskem

Diamond and Network Polymers

