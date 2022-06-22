n-Pentane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of n-Pentane in global, including the following market information:
Global n-Pentane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global n-Pentane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five n-Pentane companies in 2021 (%)
The global n-Pentane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of n-Pentane include Shell, Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Bharat Petroleum, SK Chem, Sumitomo, Subaru Corporation and SINOPEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the n-Pentane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global n-Pentane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global n-Pentane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global n-Pentane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global n-Pentane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Use
Industrial Uses
Laboratory Use
Others
Global n-Pentane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global n-Pentane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies n-Pentane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies n-Pentane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies n-Pentane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies n-Pentane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shell
Phillips 66
Exxon Mobil
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Bharat Petroleum
SK Chem
Sumitomo
Subaru Corporation
SINOPEC
ISISAN Engineering FZCO
Yufeng Chemical
CNPC
LG Chem
Air Liquide
Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 n-Pentane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global n-Pentane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global n-Pentane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global n-Pentane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global n-Pentane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global n-Pentane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top n-Pentane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global n-Pentane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global n-Pentane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global n-Pentane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global n-Pentane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 n-Pentane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers n-Pentane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 n-Pentane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 n-Pentane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 n-Pentane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global n-Pentane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
4.1.3 Industrial Grade
4.2 By Type – Global n-Pentane Revenue & Forecasts
