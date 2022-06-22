Agricultural Mulch Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Mulch Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Agricultural Mulch Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Mulch Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear/Transparent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Mulch Film include BASF SE, Berry PLAstics Group Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, RKW Group, AEP Industries Inc., Armando Alvarez, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd, Novamont and Ab Rani PLAst Oy and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Mulch Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear/Transparent

Black

Colored

Degradable

Others

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Farms

Horticulture

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Mulch Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Mulch Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Mulch Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Agricultural Mulch Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Berry PLAstics Group Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

RKW Group

AEP Industries Inc.

Armando Alvarez

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd

Novamont

Ab Rani PLAst Oy

British Polythene Industries PLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Mulch Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Mulch Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Mulch Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural Mulch Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Mulch Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Mulch Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Mulch Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Mulch Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Mulch Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

