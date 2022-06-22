Water Purification Agent Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Water Purification Agent market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Purification Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Purification Agent market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Water Purification Agent Market Segment by Type

Flocculant

Corrosion Inhibitor

Inhibitor

Fungicide

pH Regulator

Others

Water Purification Agent Market Segment by Application

Industrial Water Treatment

Domestic Water Treatment

The report on the Water Purification Agent market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

GE(Baker Hughes)

BASF SE

Lonza

DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.

Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technology

Jiangsu Fumiao Technology

Aisen (China) Flocculant

Kurita Industry (Dalian)

Nantong Lianphosphoric Chemical

Hubei Haili Environmental Protection Technology

Dow Chemical (China) Investment

Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology

Zaozhuang Dongtao Chemical Technology

Jianghai Environmental Protection

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Water Purification Agent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water Purification Agent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Purification Agent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Purification Agent with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Purification Agent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Water Purification Agent companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Purification Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Global Water Purification Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Water Purification Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Water Purification Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Water Purification Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water Purification Agent in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water Purification Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Water Purification Agent Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Water Purification Agent Industry Trends

1.5.2 Water Purification Agent Market Drivers

1.5.3 Water Purification Agent Market Challenges

1.5.4 Water Purification Agent Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Water Purification Agent Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Water Purification Agent Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Water Purification Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Water Purification Agent Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Water Purification Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Water Purification Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Water Purification Agent Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Water Purification Agent Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Water Purification Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Water Purification Agent Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Water Purification Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Water Purification Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Water Purification Agent Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Water Purification Agent Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Water Purification Agent Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Water Purification Agent Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Water Purification Agent Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Water Purification Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Water Purification Agent Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Water Purification Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Water Purification Agent in 2021

4.2.3 Global Water Purification Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Water Purification Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Water Purification Agent Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Water Purification Agent Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Purification Agent Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Water Purification Agent Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Water Purification Agent Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Water Purification Agent Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Water Purification Agent Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Water Purification Agent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water Purification Agent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water Purification Agent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water Purification Agent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water Purification Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water Purification Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water Purification Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Purification Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Purification Agent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water Purification Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water Purification Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water Purification Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water Purification Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water Purification Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water Purification Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kemira OYJ

7.1.1 Kemira OYJ Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kemira OYJ Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kemira OYJ Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kemira OYJ Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.1.5 Kemira OYJ Recent Development

7.2 Solenis LLC

7.2.1 Solenis LLC Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solenis LLC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Solenis LLC Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Solenis LLC Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.2.5 Solenis LLC Recent Development

7.3 GE(Baker Hughes)

7.3.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.3.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

7.4 BASF SE

7.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF SE Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF SE Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.5 Lonza

7.5.1 Lonza Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lonza Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lonza Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.5.5 Lonza Recent Development

7.6 DOW Chemical Company

7.6.1 DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DOW Chemical Company Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DOW Chemical Company Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.6.5 DOW Chemical Company Recent Development

7.7 Snf Floerger

7.7.1 Snf Floerger Corporation Information

7.7.2 Snf Floerger Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Snf Floerger Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Snf Floerger Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.7.5 Snf Floerger Recent Development

7.8 Suez S.A.

7.8.1 Suez S.A. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Suez S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Suez S.A. Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Suez S.A. Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.8.5 Suez S.A. Recent Development

7.9 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology

7.9.1 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.9.5 Henan Qingshuiyuan Technology Recent Development

7.10 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technology

7.10.1 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technology Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technology Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.10.5 Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technology Recent Development

7.11 Jiangsu Fumiao Technology

7.11.1 Jiangsu Fumiao Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiangsu Fumiao Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jiangsu Fumiao Technology Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jiangsu Fumiao Technology Water Purification Agent Products Offered

7.11.5 Jiangsu Fumiao Technology Recent Development

7.12 Aisen (China) Flocculant

7.12.1 Aisen (China) Flocculant Corporation Information

7.12.2 Aisen (China) Flocculant Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Aisen (China) Flocculant Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Aisen (China) Flocculant Products Offered

7.12.5 Aisen (China) Flocculant Recent Development

7.13 Kurita Industry (Dalian)

7.13.1 Kurita Industry (Dalian) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kurita Industry (Dalian) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kurita Industry (Dalian) Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kurita Industry (Dalian) Products Offered

7.13.5 Kurita Industry (Dalian) Recent Development

7.14 Nantong Lianphosphoric Chemical

7.14.1 Nantong Lianphosphoric Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nantong Lianphosphoric Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nantong Lianphosphoric Chemical Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nantong Lianphosphoric Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Nantong Lianphosphoric Chemical Recent Development

7.15 Hubei Haili Environmental Protection Technology

7.15.1 Hubei Haili Environmental Protection Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hubei Haili Environmental Protection Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hubei Haili Environmental Protection Technology Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hubei Haili Environmental Protection Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Hubei Haili Environmental Protection Technology Recent Development

7.16 Dow Chemical (China) Investment

7.16.1 Dow Chemical (China) Investment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dow Chemical (China) Investment Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dow Chemical (China) Investment Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dow Chemical (China) Investment Products Offered

7.16.5 Dow Chemical (China) Investment Recent Development

7.17 Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology

7.17.1 Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology Recent Development

7.18 Zaozhuang Dongtao Chemical Technology

7.18.1 Zaozhuang Dongtao Chemical Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zaozhuang Dongtao Chemical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zaozhuang Dongtao Chemical Technology Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zaozhuang Dongtao Chemical Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Zaozhuang Dongtao Chemical Technology Recent Development

7.19 Jianghai Environmental Protection

7.19.1 Jianghai Environmental Protection Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jianghai Environmental Protection Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Jianghai Environmental Protection Water Purification Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Jianghai Environmental Protection Products Offered

7.19.5 Jianghai Environmental Protection Recent Development

