Insulating Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulating Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Insulating Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insulating Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Insulating Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insulating Glass market was valued at 2028.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2771.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Insulating Glass Units Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insulating Glass include AGC (US), Guardian Industries (US), Saint-Gobain (FR), PPG (FR), Trulite (US), NSG Group (JPN), Glaz-Tech Industries Inc, CARDINAL and Sedak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insulating Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insulating Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Insulating Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Insulating Glass Units

Low-E Insulating Glass Units

Traditional Reflective Insulating Glass Units

Global Insulating Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Insulating Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Structural Glazing Applications

Non-Structural Applications

Global Insulating Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Insulating Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insulating Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insulating Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insulating Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Insulating Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC (US)

Guardian Industries (US)

Saint-Gobain (FR)

PPG (FR)

Trulite (US)

NSG Group (JPN)

Glaz-Tech Industries Inc

CARDINAL

Sedak

Hartung Glass Industries

VIRACON

Oldcastle

CSG HOLDING

Yaohua Pilkington Glass

JIN JING GROUP

Xinyi Glass (CHN)

Hehe Science (CHN)

QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN)

Fuyao GROUP (CHN)

Grandglass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insulating Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insulating Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insulating Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insulating Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insulating Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insulating Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insulating Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insulating Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulating Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulating Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulating Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insulating Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulating Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Insulating Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

