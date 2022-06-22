Insulating Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulating Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Insulating Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Insulating Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Insulating Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insulating Glass market was valued at 2028.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2771.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Insulating Glass Units Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insulating Glass include AGC (US), Guardian Industries (US), Saint-Gobain (FR), PPG (FR), Trulite (US), NSG Group (JPN), Glaz-Tech Industries Inc, CARDINAL and Sedak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insulating Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insulating Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Insulating Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Insulating Glass Units
Low-E Insulating Glass Units
Traditional Reflective Insulating Glass Units
Global Insulating Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Insulating Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Structural Glazing Applications
Non-Structural Applications
Global Insulating Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Insulating Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insulating Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insulating Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Insulating Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Insulating Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AGC (US)
Guardian Industries (US)
Saint-Gobain (FR)
PPG (FR)
Trulite (US)
NSG Group (JPN)
Glaz-Tech Industries Inc
CARDINAL
Sedak
Hartung Glass Industries
VIRACON
Oldcastle
CSG HOLDING
Yaohua Pilkington Glass
JIN JING GROUP
Xinyi Glass (CHN)
Hehe Science (CHN)
QINGDAO HENG DA GLASS (CHN)
Fuyao GROUP (CHN)
Grandglass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insulating Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insulating Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insulating Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insulating Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insulating Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insulating Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insulating Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insulating Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insulating Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insulating Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insulating Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulating Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulating Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulating Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insulating Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulating Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Insulating Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
