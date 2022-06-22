Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market was valued at 242.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 330.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Waterproofing Admixture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures include Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, Sika, Penetron, BASF Rheomac and Schomburg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Waterproofing Admixture
Liquid Waterproofing Admixture
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commodity Concrete
Prefabricated Concrete
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kryton
Xypex Chemical
Fosroc
Grace
Hycrete
Sika
Penetron
BASF Rheomac
Schomburg
Markham Global
IPA Systems
Cemix
Cementaid
Moxie
Tecnochem
Hunan Yibao Building Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
