Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures market was valued at 242.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 330.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Waterproofing Admixture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures include Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, Sika, Penetron, BASF Rheomac and Schomburg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Waterproofing Admixture

Liquid Waterproofing Admixture

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commodity Concrete

Prefabricated Concrete

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kryton

Xypex Chemical

Fosroc

Grace

Hycrete

Sika

Penetron

BASF Rheomac

Schomburg

Markham Global

IPA Systems

Cemix

Cementaid

Moxie

Tecnochem

Hunan Yibao Building Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Waterproofing Admixtures Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

