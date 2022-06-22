Porous Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Porous Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Porous Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Porous Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Porous Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Porous Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black (Gray) Foam Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Porous Glass include Schott, Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, YaHong and Huichang New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Porous Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Porous Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Porous Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Black (Gray) Foam Glass
White Foam Glass
Multicolor Foam Glass
Global Porous Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Porous Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cryogenic Systems
Heat Transfer Fluid Systems
Chemical Processing Systems
Commercial Piping and Building
Others
Global Porous Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Porous Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Porous Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Porous Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Porous Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Porous Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schott
Pittsburgh Corning
GLAPOR
Earthstone
JSC Gomelglass
REFAGLASS
Zhejiang DEHO
YaHong
Huichang New Material
ZhenShen
Zhong Tai Tian Cheng
Zhengdi
ShouBang
Xin Shun Da
YongLi
Aotai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Porous Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Porous Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Porous Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Porous Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Porous Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Porous Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Porous Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Porous Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Porous Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Porous Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Porous Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Porous Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Porous Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Porous Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Porous Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Porous Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Porous Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black (Gray) Foam Glass
4.1.3 White Foam Glass
