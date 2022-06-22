Porous Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Porous Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Porous Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Porous Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Porous Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Porous Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black (Gray) Foam Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Porous Glass include Schott, Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, YaHong and Huichang New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Porous Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Porous Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Porous Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black (Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Multicolor Foam Glass

Global Porous Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Porous Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building

Others

Global Porous Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Porous Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Porous Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Porous Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Porous Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Porous Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schott

Pittsburgh Corning

GLAPOR

Earthstone

JSC Gomelglass

REFAGLASS

Zhejiang DEHO

YaHong

Huichang New Material

ZhenShen

Zhong Tai Tian Cheng

Zhengdi

ShouBang

Xin Shun Da

YongLi

Aotai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Porous Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Porous Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Porous Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Porous Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Porous Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Porous Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Porous Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Porous Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Porous Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Porous Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Porous Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Porous Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Porous Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Porous Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Porous Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Porous Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Porous Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Black (Gray) Foam Glass

4.1.3 White Foam Glass

