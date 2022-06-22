Ceramic Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ceramic coatings are being extensively used in the automobile and transportation industry owing to its anti-corrosion properties and offering resistance to abrasion and heat. Ceramic coatings are also used for providing a finished polish look on the exterior body of cars slowly replacing wax.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Ceramic Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ceramic Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ceramic Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ceramic Coatings market was valued at 7803.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10320 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermal Spray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Coatings include Bodycote, Praxair Surface Technologies, Aremco Products, APS Materials, Cetek Ceramic Technologies, Keronite Group, Saint-Gobain, Element and Ultramet. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ceramic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceramic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ceramic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermal Spray
Physical Vapor Deposition
Chemical Vapor Deposition
Others
Global Ceramic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ceramic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation & Automotive
Energy
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Components
Healthcare
Others
Global Ceramic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ceramic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ceramic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ceramic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ceramic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ceramic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bodycote
Praxair Surface Technologies
Aremco Products
APS Materials
Cetek Ceramic Technologies
Keronite Group
Saint-Gobain
Element
Ultramet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceramic Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceramic Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceramic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceramic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceramic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceramic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceramic Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceramic Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceramic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ceramic Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
