Cellulose Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cellulose fibers are fibers made with ether or esters of cellulose, which can be obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from a plant-based material. Besides cellulose, these fibers are compound of hemicellulose and lignin, and different percentages of these components are responsible for different mechanical properties observed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellulose Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global Cellulose Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cellulose Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cellulose Fiber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cellulose Fiber market was valued at 88540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 99130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Cellulose Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cellulose Fiber include Grasim Industries, Lenzing AG, Sateri, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Grasim Industries Limited, Fulida Group Holdings Co.,Ltd, CFF GmbH & Co. KG, CreaFill Fibers Corporation and International Paper and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cellulose Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cellulose Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Cellulose Fibers
Man-Made Cellulose Fibers
Global Cellulose Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Apparel
Home Textile
Industrial
Others
Global Cellulose Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cellulose Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cellulose Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cellulose Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cellulose Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cellulose Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Grasim Industries
Lenzing AG
Sateri
Kelheim Fibres GmbH
Grasim Industries Limited
Fulida Group Holdings Co.,Ltd
CFF GmbH & Co. KG
CreaFill Fibers Corporation
International Paper
Grupo Sniace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cellulose Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cellulose Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cellulose Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cellulose Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cellulose Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cellulose Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cellulose Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cellulose Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cellulose Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cellulose Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cellulose Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulose Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cellulose Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cellulose Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Fiber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cellulose Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
