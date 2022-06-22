CFRTP Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are generally based on resins that are made of polycarbonate and are the growing substitute of metal and different solutions of plastic composites. Various types of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites or CFRTP are being designed and developed by leading companies with features such as lightweight and thin in size that will help in advancing the solutions for the automotive, consumer goods, transportation, and IT markets. They can be flame-retardant materials as well with impeccable power and dimensional stability. These fiber reinforced thermoplastics are also formable freely, recyclable, and can be processed easily as well. Further these novel materials also present excellent surfaces, thus enabling all kinds of paintings and coatings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CFRTP in global, including the following market information:

Global CFRTP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CFRTP Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five CFRTP companies in 2021 (%)

The global CFRTP market was valued at 794.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1096.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CFRTP include Solvay, Royal Ten Cate, Teijin Limited, Toray, SGL Group, Celanese, Covestro, PolyOne Corporation and PlastiComp and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CFRTP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CFRTP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global CFRTP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous

Long

Short

Global CFRTP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global CFRTP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Global CFRTP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global CFRTP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CFRTP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CFRTP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CFRTP sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies CFRTP sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Royal Ten Cate

Teijin Limited

Toray

SGL Group

Celanese

Covestro

PolyOne Corporation

PlastiComp

Aerosud

