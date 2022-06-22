Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158558/global-chemical-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-2022-2028-738

The global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) market was valued at 842.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1116.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water soluble polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) include BASF, DuPont, GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton and Schlumberger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water soluble polymers

Surfactants

Polymer gels

Biopolymers

Alkaline chemicals

Others

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

GE(Baker Hughes)

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158558/global-chemical-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-2022-2028-738

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR/IOR) Players in Global Market

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158558/global-chemical-enhanced-oil-recovery-market-2022-2028-738

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

