Chemical Surface Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The chemical surface treatments market includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers of chemical surface treatments, and end users.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Surface Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chemical Surface Treatment market was valued at 1062.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1314.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cleaners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chemical Surface Treatment include Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel, Chemetall, Nihon Parkerizing and PPG Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chemical Surface Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cleaners
Plating Chemicals
Conversion Coatings
Others (Proprietary Additives, Inhibitors, Paint Strippers, Detackifiers, and Conditioners)
Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation
Construction
General Industry
Industrial Machinery
Packaging
Others (Electrical & Electronics and Medical Devices)
Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chemical Surface Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chemical Surface Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Platform Specialty Products Corporation
NOF Corporation
Atotech Deutschland GmbH
Henkel
Chemetall
Nihon Parkerizing
PPG Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chemical Surface Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chemical Surface Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chemical Surface Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chemical Surface Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chemical Surface Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemical Surface Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Chemical Surface Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemical Surface Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chemical Surface Treatment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemical Surface Treatment Companies
