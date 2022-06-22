Chemical Surface Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The chemical surface treatments market includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers of chemical surface treatments, and end users.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Surface Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chemical Surface Treatment market was valued at 1062.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1314.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cleaners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chemical Surface Treatment include Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel, Chemetall, Nihon Parkerizing and PPG Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chemical Surface Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cleaners

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coatings

Others (Proprietary Additives, Inhibitors, Paint Strippers, Detackifiers, and Conditioners)

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Construction

General Industry

Industrial Machinery

Packaging

Others (Electrical & Electronics and Medical Devices)

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chemical Surface Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chemical Surface Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

NOF Corporation

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Henkel

Chemetall

Nihon Parkerizing

PPG Industries

