Chlorinated Polyethylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) is an inexpensive variation of polyethylene having a chlorine content from 34 to 44%. It is used in blends with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) because the soft, rubbery chlorinated polyethylene is embedded in the PVC matrix, thereby increasing the impact resistance. In addition, it also increases the weather resistance. Furthermore, it is used for softening PVC foils, without risking plasticizer migration. Chlorinated polyethylene can be crosslinked peroxidically to form an elastomer which is used in cable and rubber industry. When chlorinated polyethylene is added to Others polyolefins, it reduces the flammability. Chlorinated polyethylene is sometimes used in power cords as an outer jacket.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorinated Polyethylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Chlorinated Polyethylene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chlorinated Polyethylene market was valued at 446.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 601.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CPE 135A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorinated Polyethylene include Weifang Yaxing Chemical, Novista Group, Showa Denko K.K., S&E Specialty Polymers, Shandong Xuye New Materials, Shandong Xiansheng Plastic Industry, Shandong Gaoxin Chemical, Hangzhou Keli Chemical and Sundow Polymers. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chlorinated Polyethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CPE 135A
CPE 135B
Others
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Impact Modifier
Wire & Cable Jacketing
Hose & Tubing
Ignition Resistant Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (IR ABS)
Adhesives
Magnetics
Others
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Chlorinated Polyethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Weifang Yaxing Chemical
Novista Group
Showa Denko K.K.
S&E Specialty Polymers
Shandong Xuye New Materials
Shandong Xiansheng Plastic Industry
Shandong Gaoxin Chemical
Hangzhou Keli Chemical
Sundow Polymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorinated Polyethylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorinated Polyethylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorinated Polyethylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorinated Polyethylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorinated Polyethylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorinated Polyethylene Companies
