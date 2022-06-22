Chlorinated Polyethylene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chlorinated polyethylene (PE-C) is an inexpensive variation of polyethylene having a chlorine content from 34 to 44%. It is used in blends with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) because the soft, rubbery chlorinated polyethylene is embedded in the PVC matrix, thereby increasing the impact resistance. In addition, it also increases the weather resistance. Furthermore, it is used for softening PVC foils, without risking plasticizer migration. Chlorinated polyethylene can be crosslinked peroxidically to form an elastomer which is used in cable and rubber industry. When chlorinated polyethylene is added to Others polyolefins, it reduces the flammability. Chlorinated polyethylene is sometimes used in power cords as an outer jacket.

The global Chlorinated Polyethylene market was valued at 446.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 601.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorinated Polyethylene include Weifang Yaxing Chemical, Novista Group, Showa Denko K.K., S&E Specialty Polymers, Shandong Xuye New Materials, Shandong Xiansheng Plastic Industry, Shandong Gaoxin Chemical, Hangzhou Keli Chemical and Sundow Polymers. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

