Closed Molding Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Closed Molding is a technology which allows the manufacturing of better polymer composite parts in less time, with less waste, and largely reduced emissions a possibility. A wide range of industries use closed mold technologies to make precision parts. Industries include aerospace, transportation, and recreation. When identical parts need to be manufactured out of composites multiple times, closed molding is a viable option.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Closed Molding Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Closed Molding Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Closed Molding Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Closed Molding Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Closed Molding Composites market was valued at 48540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 64060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Closed Molding Composites include A. Schulman, Royal Tencate, Polynt S.P.A, Exel Composites, Core Molding Technologies, Strongwell Corporation, Menzolit GmbH, Continental Structural Plastics and Saertex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Closed Molding Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Closed Molding Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Closed Molding Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon

Glass

Global Closed Molding Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Closed Molding Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Construction

Wind

E&E

Global Closed Molding Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Closed Molding Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Closed Molding Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Closed Molding Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Closed Molding Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Closed Molding Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A. Schulman

Royal Tencate

Polynt S.P.A

Exel Composites

Core Molding Technologies

Strongwell Corporation

Menzolit GmbH

Continental Structural Plastics

Saertex

GKN Aerospace

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Closed Molding Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Closed Molding Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Closed Molding Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Closed Molding Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Closed Molding Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Closed Molding Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Closed Molding Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Closed Molding Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Closed Molding Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Closed Molding Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Closed Molding Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Closed Molding Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Closed Molding Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Closed Molding Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Closed Molding Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Closed Molding Composite

