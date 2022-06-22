Coating Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coating Additives market was valued at 6848 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8601.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coating Additives include AkzoNobel, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BYK-Chemie GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylics
Fluoropolymers
Urethanes
Metallic Additive
Others (Epoxy, Polyalkyds, And Amines)
Global Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architectural
Automotive
Industrial
Wood & Furniture
Others (Marine, Aviation, Paper and So On)
Global Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Arkema SA
Ashland Inc.
BASF SE
BYK-Chemie GmbH
The DOW Chemical Company
Elementis PLC
Evonik Industries AG
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coating Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coating Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coating Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coating Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coating Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coating Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coating Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Coating Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 &
