Coating Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coating Additives market was valued at 6848 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8601.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coating Additives include AkzoNobel, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, BYK-Chemie GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

Others (Epoxy, Polyalkyds, And Amines)

Global Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others (Marine, Aviation, Paper and So On)

Global Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Arkema SA

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

BYK-Chemie GmbH

The DOW Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coating Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coating Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coating Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coating Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coating Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coating Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coating Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coating Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 &

