Coating Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High performance coatings , automotive, and wood coating applications are estimated to witness the best growth prospects for coating resins. High performance coatings include yacht, marine, and aerospace coatings, where there is an increase in demand for green coating products along with improved performance and durability. The use of green coating is expected to help in reducing the costs in the aerospace industry. The marine coatings market is strongly dependent on new building activity, while maintenance and repair is a less cyclical business.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coating Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Coating Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coating Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Coating Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coating Resins market was valued at 26310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coating Resins include Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Nuplex Industries Ltd., Royal DSM, The DOW Chemical Company and The Valspar Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coating Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coating Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coating Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others

Global Coating Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coating Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others

Global Coating Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coating Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coating Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coating Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coating Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Coating Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Royal DSM

The DOW Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

PCCR USA Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coating Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coating Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coating Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coating Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coating Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coating Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coating Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coating Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coating Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coating Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coating Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coating Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coating Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coating Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating Resins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coating Resins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acrylic

4.1.3 Alkyd

