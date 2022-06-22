Coating Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High performance coatings , automotive, and wood coating applications are estimated to witness the best growth prospects for coating resins. High performance coatings include yacht, marine, and aerospace coatings, where there is an increase in demand for green coating products along with improved performance and durability. The use of green coating is expected to help in reducing the costs in the aerospace industry. The marine coatings market is strongly dependent on new building activity, while maintenance and repair is a less cyclical business.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coating Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Coating Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Coating Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Coating Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coating Resins market was valued at 26310 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coating Resins include Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Nuplex Industries Ltd., Royal DSM, The DOW Chemical Company and The Valspar Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coating Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coating Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coating Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic
Alkyd
Vinyl
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Amino
Unsaturated Polyester
Saturated Polyester
Others
Global Coating Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coating Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architectural Coatings
Automotive Coatings
General Industrial Coatings
High Performance Coatings
Wood Coatings
Packaging Coatings
Others
Global Coating Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Coating Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coating Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coating Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Coating Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Coating Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allnex Belgium SA/Nv
Arkema S.A.
BASF SE
Bayer AG
Momentive Specialty Chemicals
Nuplex Industries Ltd.
Royal DSM
The DOW Chemical Company
The Valspar Corporation
PCCR USA Inc.
