Cold Insulation Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insulation materials are materials or mixtures of materials which lowers the energy losses by retarding the amount of heat loss or gain. The insulation material market is primarily segmented into two broad categories viz. hot and cold insulation material markets. Hot insulation materials are mainly used to insulate piping systems used to transport high temperature substances. Cold insulation material is usually used within temperatures ranging from -275°C to 15°C. Cold insulation material is used in a broad range of applications, including refrigeration, HVAC, oil & gas, and chemical. Among these, oil & gas and chemicals are the main consumers for cold insulation materials. Cold insulation materials also find their application in the construction, automobile, and electronic sectors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Insulation Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Insulation Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cold Insulation Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cold Insulation Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold Insulation Material market was valued at 4449.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6779.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Insulation Material include Huntsman Corporation, Armacell International Holding GmbH, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Owens Corning, Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd, Dongsung Finetec Corporation, Aspen Aerogel Inc. and Bayer Materialscience and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Insulation Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Insulation Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Others Materials

Global Cold Insulation Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigeration

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

Global Cold Insulation Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cold Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Insulation Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Insulation Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold Insulation Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cold Insulation Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman Corporation

Armacell International Holding GmbH

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Owens Corning

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd

Dongsung Finetec Corporation

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

Bayer Materialscience

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

