Cold Insulation Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Insulation materials are materials or mixtures of materials which lowers the energy losses by retarding the amount of heat loss or gain. The insulation material market is primarily segmented into two broad categories viz. hot and cold insulation material markets. Hot insulation materials are mainly used to insulate piping systems used to transport high temperature substances. Cold insulation material is usually used within temperatures ranging from -275°C to 15°C. Cold insulation material is used in a broad range of applications, including refrigeration, HVAC, oil & gas, and chemical. Among these, oil & gas and chemicals are the main consumers for cold insulation materials. Cold insulation materials also find their application in the construction, automobile, and electronic sectors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Insulation Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Cold Insulation Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cold Insulation Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Cold Insulation Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cold Insulation Material market was valued at 4449.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6779.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cold Insulation Material include Huntsman Corporation, Armacell International Holding GmbH, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Owens Corning, Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd, Dongsung Finetec Corporation, Aspen Aerogel Inc. and Bayer Materialscience and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cold Insulation Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold Insulation Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cold Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fiber Glass
Polyurethane Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Phenolic Foam
Others Materials
Global Cold Insulation Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cold Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Refrigeration
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Others
Global Cold Insulation Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cold Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cold Insulation Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cold Insulation Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cold Insulation Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Cold Insulation Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huntsman Corporation
Armacell International Holding GmbH
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Company
Owens Corning
Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd
Dongsung Finetec Corporation
Aspen Aerogel Inc.
Bayer Materialscience
Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold Insulation Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold Insulation Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold Insulation Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold Insulation Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cold Insulation Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cold Insulation Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold Insulation Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold Insulation Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold Insulation Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cold Insulation Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cold Insulation Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Insulation Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Insulation Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Insulation Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Insulation Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Insulation Material Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/