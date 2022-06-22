Color Masterbatch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Color masterbatch is classified on the basis of type, namely, standard color, specialty color, and tailor-made color. Standard colors are used in a wide range of applications due to their mechanical, heat resistance, and weather resistance properties. Some of the applications of standard color masterbatch are packaging sheets & films, plastic bottles & containers, and cables & wire.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Color Masterbatch in global, including the following market information:
Global Color Masterbatch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Color Masterbatch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Color Masterbatch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Color Masterbatch market was valued at 3608.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4449.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Color Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Color Masterbatch include Clariant AG, A. Schulman, Polyone Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A., Plastiblends India Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, Oneil Color & Compounding, Penn Color and RTP Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Color Masterbatch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Color Masterbatch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Color Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Color
Tailor-made Color
Specialty Color
Global Color Masterbatch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Color Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Agriculture
Global Color Masterbatch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Color Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Color Masterbatch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Color Masterbatch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Color Masterbatch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Color Masterbatch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant AG
A. Schulman
Polyone Corporation
Plastika Kritis S.A.
Plastiblends India Ltd.
Ampacet Corporation
Oneil Color & Compounding
Penn Color
RTP Company
Tosaf Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Color Masterbatch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Color Masterbatch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Color Masterbatch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Color Masterbatch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Color Masterbatch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Color Masterbatch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Color Masterbatch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Color Masterbatch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Color Masterbatch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Color Masterbatch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Color Masterbatch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Color Masterbatch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Color Masterbatch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color Masterbatch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Color Masterbatch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Color Masterbatch Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Color Masterbatch Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/