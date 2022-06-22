Composite Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The composite coatings, by application, is further segmented into anti-corrosion, UV protection, thermal protection, and Others. Composite coatings for the anti-corrosion application comprise a major market share due to their properties such as uniform coating thickness, accuracy, and consistency, and so on. Due to these features, they are utilized in large volumes in industries such as transportation, industrial, and oil & gas.

The global Composite Coatings market was valued at 882.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1175.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Composite Coatings include PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, LLc, Mader Group, A.W. Chesterton Company, KC Jones Plating Company, OM Sangyo., Poeton Industries Ltd., Endura Coatings and Twin City Plating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composite Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

PPG Industries

Axalta Coating Systems, LLc

Mader Group

A.W. Chesterton Company

KC Jones Plating Company

OM Sangyo.

Poeton Industries Ltd.

Endura Coatings

Twin City Plating

Aztron Technologies, LLc

Nickel Composite Coatings

Surteckariya.

