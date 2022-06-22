Composite Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The composite coatings, by application, is further segmented into anti-corrosion, UV protection, thermal protection, and Others. Composite coatings for the anti-corrosion application comprise a major market share due to their properties such as uniform coating thickness, accuracy, and consistency, and so on. Due to these features, they are utilized in large volumes in industries such as transportation, industrial, and oil & gas.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Composite Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Composite Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Composite Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Composite Coatings market was valued at 882.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1175.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laser Melt Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Composite Coatings include PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, LLc, Mader Group, A.W. Chesterton Company, KC Jones Plating Company, OM Sangyo., Poeton Industries Ltd., Endura Coatings and Twin City Plating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Composite Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Composite Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Composite Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laser Melt Injection
Brazing
Electroless Plating
Others
Global Composite Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Composite Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Industrial
Oil & Gas
Others
Global Composite Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Composite Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Composite Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Composite Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Composite Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Composite Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Industries
Axalta Coating Systems, LLc
Mader Group
A.W. Chesterton Company
KC Jones Plating Company
OM Sangyo.
Poeton Industries Ltd.
Endura Coatings
Twin City Plating
Aztron Technologies, LLc
Nickel Composite Coatings
Surteckariya.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Composite Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Composite Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Composite Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Composite Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Composite Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Composite Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Composite Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Composite Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Composite Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Composite Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Composite Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Composite Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composite Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Composite Coatings Market Siz
