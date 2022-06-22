Composites Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Composites Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/158572/global-composites-testing-market-2022-2028-397

The global Composites Testing market was valued at 1621.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2101.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Fiber Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Composites Testing include Exova Group PLC., Intertek Group PLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Instron Corporation, Mistras Group, Element Materials Technology, Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Matrix Composites and ETIM Composites and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Composites Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Composites Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Composites Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Fiber Composites

Discontinuous Fiber Composites

Polymer Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Others

Global Composites Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Composites Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Wind Energy

Building & Construction

Sporting Goods

Electricals & Electronics

Others

Global Composites Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Composites Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Composites Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Composites Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exova Group PLC.

Intertek Group PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Mistras Group

Element Materials Technology

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research

Matrix Composites

ETIM Composites

Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158572/global-composites-testing-market-2022-2028-397

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composites Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Composites Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Composites Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Composites Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Composites Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composites Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Composites Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Composites Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Composites Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Composites Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composites Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Testing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Composites Testing Market

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/158572/global-composites-testing-market-2022-2028-397

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

