Composites Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Composites Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Composites Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Composites Testing market was valued at 1621.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2101.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Continuous Fiber Composites Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Composites Testing include Exova Group PLC., Intertek Group PLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Instron Corporation, Mistras Group, Element Materials Technology, Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Matrix Composites and ETIM Composites and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Composites Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Composites Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Composites Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Continuous Fiber Composites
Discontinuous Fiber Composites
Polymer Matrix Composites
Ceramic Matrix Composites
Others
Global Composites Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Composites Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Wind Energy
Building & Construction
Sporting Goods
Electricals & Electronics
Others
Global Composites Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Composites Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Composites Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Composites Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Exova Group PLC.
Intertek Group PLC.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Instron Corporation
Mistras Group
Element Materials Technology
Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research
Matrix Composites
ETIM Composites
Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Composites Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Composites Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Composites Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Composites Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Composites Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Composites Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Composites Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Composites Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Composites Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Composites Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Composites Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composites Testing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Composites Testing Market
